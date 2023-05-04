UrduPoint.com

Shell Did Not Receive Funds From Russia For Share In Sakhalin-2 Project - CFO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Shell Did Not Receive Funds From Russia for Share in Sakhalin-2 Project - CFO

UK-Dutch oil and gas giant Shell has not yet received funds from the sale of its stake in the Sakhalin-2 project, Shell's Chief Financial Officer Sinead Gorman said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) UK-Dutch oil and gas giant Shell has not yet received funds from the sale of its stake in the Sakhalin-2 project, Shell's Chief Financial Officer Sinead Gorman said on Thursday.

In March, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that Novatek has informed the Russian government about its readiness to purchase UK energy company Shell's 27.

5% share in the joint oil and gas project Sakhalin-2, and was waiting for a permission to do so.

The company did not receive any funds from Russia, Gorman said, answering the question about whether the company received funds from the sale of a stake in the project.

