UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shell Exits Caspian Sea Oil Project

Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:17 AM

Shell exits Caspian Sea oil project

Energy major Royal Dutch Shell said Monday it has pulled out of a major oil and gas project in Kazakhstan's waters in the Caspian Sea due to economic factors

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ):Energy major Royal Dutch Shell said Monday it has pulled out of a major oil and gas project in Kazakhstan's waters in the Caspian Sea due to economic factors.

Shell's decision to quit the Khazar offshore project -- close to the country's flagship Kashagan field -- is a blow to Kazakhstan, which relies on a few key oil fields to power its economy.

KazMunayGaz state energy company said that Shell had informed Kazakhstan that it would exit the Khazar project, citing "low profitability... amid high capital costs".

Shell confirmed the exit in a statement emailed to AFP, noting that "strict investment criteria" had determined the move.

"The project was not competitive enough versus other opportunities in Shell's global portfolio," the energy giant said.

KazMunayGaz said the oil major had invested $900 million developing the field believed to contain 40 million tonnes of oil and 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas.

The project will now be "transferred to the republic at no cost," it said.

It also said that a consortium involving KazMunayGaz, Shell and five other companies had shelved plans to develop Kalamkas, another offshore project.

Shell remains involved in the Kashagan field project in the north of the Caspian Sea, viewed as one of the largest oil discoveries of the past 40 years.

Plans to develop Kashagan have been wracked by delays and have already cost more than $50 billion.

Both Shell and KazMunayGaz are part of the consortium to develop Kashagan that also includes Italian major Eni, American ExxonMobil, French Total S.A., the China National Petroleum Corporation and Japan's Inpex.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Oil Japan Kazakhstan Gas (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

13 minutes ago

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

37 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 21st WETEX, 4th Duba ..

37 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai an opportunity for region to make ..

52 minutes ago

UAE beat Hong Kong, topping Group B table in T20 c ..

52 minutes ago

Registration opens for 6th Sharjah Women’s Sport ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.