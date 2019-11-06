UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shell Gives Cambridge Millions To Research Oil Extraction - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 01:13 PM

Shell Gives Cambridge Millions to Research Oil Extraction - Reports

Cambridge University has accepted an equivalent of $7.7 million in funding from the Shell oil and gas giant for a group that will research the use of a magnetic resonance technology for oil extraction, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Cambridge University has accepted an equivalent of $7.7 million in funding from the Shell oil and gas giant for a group that will research the use of a magnetic resonance technology for oil extraction, media said.

The donation was approved in March but was not disclosed in July when the academic year's donations were made public, according to the Guardian newspaper.

The daily quoted the British university as saying that the cash injection was "the final gift" in a commitment made in 2014 before it had agreed to set out plans for divesting from energy companies.

The university reportedly argued that the Shell-funded research would look into ways of "making chemical processes for industrial use more sustainable" to back its zero carbon emissions goal.

However, the paper found that hydrocarbon recovery would remain among the researched areas. The university page of research leader Lynn Gladden lists magnetic resonance as a method used in oil recovery to assess the fluid composition within oil-bearing rocks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Oil Cambridge March July Gas Media From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Spinners help Central Punjab gain first innings le ..

4 minutes ago

PM directs CDA Chairman to visit Dharna site, asse ..

19 minutes ago

Mualana needs to show political maturity : Pakista ..

3 minutes ago

Lin Dan's Open exit new blow to fading Olympic hop ..

3 minutes ago

Graphic Novel Based on Mueller Report Probe to Be ..

3 minutes ago

Dizzling shower with cold winds increase demand of ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.