Shell logs record 2022 profit on soaring energy prices

Shell's net profit surged to a record $42.3 billion last year, the British energy giant said Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):Shell's net profit surged to a record $42.3 billion last year, the British energy giant said Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring.

The post-tax figure was more than double the amount achieved in 2021, the group's earnings statement revealed. Revenue rocketed 45 percent to a dizzying $381 billion in 2022, mirroring huge gains by rivals.

Colossal profits for energy majors have sparked public fury amid a cost-of-living crisis fuelled by sky-high energy bills.

Environmental campaigner Greenpeace meanwhile on Thursday protested outside Shell's London headquarters, arguing that the group is "profiteering from climate destruction".

Shell said it would return a further $4 billion to shareholders following huge buybacks already last year -- and would significantly lift its dividend -- following the record earnings.

"Our results in the fourth quarter and across the full year demonstrate the strength of Shell's differentiated portfolio, as well as our capacity to deliver vital energy to our customers in a volatile world," new chief executive Wael Sawan said in the results statement.

Shell is looking to reinvent itself under the company's former renewables boss Sawan, who replaced Ben van Beurden in the top seat at the start of the year.

Despite increasingly presenting themselves as greener companies with countries slowly shifting towards a carbon net-zero world, fossil fuel production remains key to powering the global economy over the next two decades.

Shell rival BP said on Monday while a worldwide transition away from fossil fuels could be accelerated by the Ukraine-Russia war, it added in a report that "oil continues to play a major role in the global energy system for the next 15-20 years".

The invasion a year ago of Ukraine by its neighbour Russia sent oil and gas prices rocketing.

Russia is a major producer of fossil fuels and the war resulted in slashed supplies.