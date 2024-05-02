Open Menu

Shell Logs Sliding Profits As Revenues Sink

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Shell logs sliding profits as revenues sink

British energy major Shell on Thursday posted sharply lower first-quarter net profit on sinking revenues, but adjusted earnings topped expectations and it unveiled another bumper stock buyback

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) British energy major Shell on Thursday posted sharply lower first-quarter net profit on sinking revenues, but adjusted earnings topped expectations and it unveiled another bumper stock buyback.

Profit after taxation dropped about 15 percent to $7.4 billion in the first quarter from a year earlier, hit also by accounting charges, Shell said in a results statement.

Turnover slid 16 percent to $74.7 billion following a sharp drop in gas prices, which had spiked following key producer Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Adjusted earnings sank almost a fifth to $7.7 billion in the reporting period but this beat market expectations, while cash flow from operating activities hit $13.3 billion.

The group unveiled a fresh $3.5-billion stock buyback and forecast capital expenditure this year would reach between $22 billion and $24 billion.

"Shell delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial performance," said chief executive Wael Sawn in the earnings release.

"We continue to deliver on our... targets, giving us the confidence to commence another $3.5-billion buyback programme for the next three months."

The news sent its share price 1.6 percent higher in early morning deals on the rising London stock market.

"Shell's produced yet another quarter of staggering cash flows," said Derren Nathan, head of equity research at stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Higher margins and uptime at its refineries more than offset lower earnings in the upstream and integrated gas divisions.

"The strong cash generation is enabling Shell to reduce debt, reward shareholders and continue investing into the business."

Shell had already warned last month that it expected lower natural gas sales in the first quarter after a particularly strong performance in the final three months of 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia London Price Gas Market From Share Billion

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to ente ..

Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to enter CPEC Phase-II

25 minutes ago
 Food authority recovers substandard food items dur ..

Food authority recovers substandard food items during raids in Nowshera, Jehange ..

25 minutes ago
 Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice c ..

Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice chairman

25 minutes ago
 Ziaullah condemns incident of landmine blast in Du ..

Ziaullah condemns incident of landmine blast in Duki

25 minutes ago
 Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine

Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine

25 minutes ago
 President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun ..

President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan

35 minutes ago
924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days

924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days

30 minutes ago
 FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws aw ..

FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws awareness seminar

40 minutes ago
 EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against ..

EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against illegal migration

40 minutes ago
 Macron says 'all European nationalists are hidden ..

Macron says 'all European nationalists are hidden Brexiteers'

39 minutes ago
 Ghari Habibullah police apprehended rape accused o ..

Ghari Habibullah police apprehended rape accused of 9 years old girl

40 minutes ago
 Newly appointed DPO takes charge

Newly appointed DPO takes charge

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business