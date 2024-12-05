Shell, Norway's Equinor To Form Joint UK Oil And Gas Firm
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM
British energy giant Shell and Norway's Equinor announced plans Thursday to merge their UK offshore oil and gas assets to create a new jointly owned company
Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) British energy giant Shell and Norway's Equinor announced plans Thursday to merge their UK offshore oil and gas assets to create a new jointly owned company.
Based in Aberdeen, Scotland, the joint venture "will be the UK North Sea's biggest independent producer", the companies said in a statement.
The company "will be set up to sustain domestic oil and gas production and security of energy supply in the UK", the statement said.
The joint venture is expected to produce more than 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025.
Equinor and Shell will each hold a 50 percent stake in the new company.
Shell employs around 1,000 people in oil and gas positions in the UK compared to 300 for Equinor.
"Domestically produced oil and gas is expected to have a significant role to play in the future of the UK's energy system," said Zoe Yujnovich, Shell's integrated gas and upstream director.
"To achieve this in an already mature basin, we are combining forces with Equinor, a partner of many year," Yujnovich said.
Recent Stories
Vietnam's 2024 credit growth target within reach: central bank
ADB mission reviews implementation of power transmission strengthening project T ..
EU delegation, minister discuss cooperation in governance, human capital develop ..
Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani attends 15th convocation ce ..
ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricket with a visit to the ICC Head ..
Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Religious ..
KP TEVTA, RETP sign MoU to boost skill development, employment opportunities
Shell, Norway's Equinor to form joint UK oil and gas firm
PSX stays bullish, gains 3,134 more points
Senior UK official visits Pakistan, strengthens partnerships in development, cli ..
Bit-coin breaks $100,000; stocks diverge on France, S.Korea crises
Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions seek development, title
More Stories From Business
-
ADB mission reviews implementation of power transmission strengthening project Tranche-412 minutes ago
-
Iranian CG visits KP-BOIT to strengthen bilateral trade relations34 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Pakistan ,Czech Republic discusses key strategies to boost economic cooperation2 hours ago
-
Shell, Norway's Equinor to form joint UK oil and gas firm8 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 3,134 more points8 minutes ago
-
Commerce minister reviews Ministry's performance to set vision for enhancing trade2 hours ago
-
Bit-coin breaks $100,000; stocks diverge on France, S.Korea crises8 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by 500 per tola2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 02 pasia against dollar4 minutes ago
-
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan for Outstanding Rem ..3 hours ago
-
Wheat imports 100 % reduced during first 04 months of FY 2024-253 hours ago