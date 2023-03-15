UrduPoint.com

Shell Pakistan Announces Financial Results For 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Shell Pakistan announces financial results for 2022

The Board of Directors of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) has announced the company's financial results for the year 2022 which witnessed a loss in comparison to 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):The Board of Directors of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) has announced the company's financial results for the year 2022 which witnessed a loss in comparison to 2021.

During the year, SPL continued its focus on business principles, the safety of people and the protection of the environment and remained committed towards operational excellence while keeping costs at a manageable level.

In addition, there were significant investments in both infrastructure and brand building to maintain a competitive advantage.

SPL increased its footprint and commissioned 31 retail stations, 28 Generation-5 Shell Select outlets and 25 new Shell Car Wash facilities with Tyre Care, augmenting customer experience. The company led the industry in changing consumer attitudes and behaviours in refuelling safety.

Through a safety campaign "Ehtiyaat Bunay Hifazat" aimed at 2 and 3-wheelers, the company created awareness of risks associated with staying seated on their vehicles during refuelling.

During the flood in the country, SPL provided humanitarian assistance to 2,771 households comprising approximately 19,397 individuals in collaboration with partners, HANDS and NRSP.

Relief activity included one room shelter houses, ration bags, medical support, hygiene and shelter kits to support rehabilitation.

SPL continues its focus on driving competitive business plans to deliver top quartile business performance and play a key role in developing Pakistan's energy future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Flood Company Vehicles Car Industry Top Sitara Peroxide Limited Shell Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

19 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

19 minutes ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

18 minutes ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

19 minutes ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

19 minutes ago
 Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, A ..

Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, Air Defense Components - Austin

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.