Shell Pakistan announces financial results for 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

The Board of Directors of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) has announced the company's financial results for the year 2022 which witnessed a loss in comparison to 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):The Board of Directors of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) has announced the company's financial results for the year 2022 which witnessed a loss in comparison to 2021.

During the year, SPL continued its focus on business principles, the safety of people and the protection of the environment and remained committed towards operational excellence while keeping costs at a manageable level.

In addition, there were significant investments in both infrastructure and brand building to maintain a competitive advantage.

SPL increased its footprint and commissioned 31 retail stations, 28 Generation-5 Shell Select outlets and 25 new Shell Car Wash facilities with Tyre Care, augmenting customer experience. The company led the industry in changing consumer attitudes and behaviours in refuelling safety.

Through a safety campaign "Ehtiyaat Bunay Hifazat" aimed at 2 and 3-wheelers, the company created awareness of risks associated with staying seated on their vehicles during refuelling.

During the flood in the country, SPL provided humanitarian assistance to 2,771 households comprising approximately 19,397 individuals in collaboration with partners, HANDS and NRSP.

Relief activity included one room shelter houses, ration bags, medical support, hygiene and shelter kits to support rehabilitation.

SPL continues its focus on driving competitive business plans to deliver top quartile business performance and play a key role in developing Pakistan's energy future.