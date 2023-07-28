Open Menu

Shell, PipeChina Sign Contract On Lease Of LNG Terminals

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Shell, PipeChina Sign Contract on Lease of LNG Terminals

The international energy company Shell said on Friday that it had signed an agreement with China's state run company PipeChina on medium-term and long-term lease of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The international energy company Shell said on Friday that it had signed an agreement with China's state run company PipeChina on medium-term and long-term lease of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

"Shell Energy (China) Co., Ltd. signed an agreement on the medium and long-term use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminals with enterprises of receiving terminals that are part of National Petroleum Gas Pipeline Network Group Co. (PipeChina)," Shell's Chinese Division said on WeChat.

Shell is the first international oil and gas company to sign such an agreement with PipeChina.

The UK-Dutch giant Shell operates in more than 70 countries around the world. The company specializes in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of oil and natural gas, as well as the manufacture and marketing of chemicals.

PipeChina is a Chinese state-owned pipeline operator, which specializes in the management of oil and gas pipeline systems, oil and gas terminals and storage facilities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Company Oil Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

9th Muharram processions peacefully conclude amid ..

9th Muharram processions peacefully conclude amid tight security in Dera

12 minutes ago
 Durrani condoles demise of Dr. Tariq Fazal's son

Durrani condoles demise of Dr. Tariq Fazal's son

12 minutes ago
 Hyderabad Range police to deploy 19,000 personnel ..

Hyderabad Range police to deploy 19,000 personnel for Ashura security

12 minutes ago
 ATH launches free Cornea transplantation service

ATH launches free Cornea transplantation service

13 minutes ago
 NA Secretariat postpones written test for various ..

NA Secretariat postpones written test for various posts

12 minutes ago
 Broad double sparks Australia collapse in fifth As ..

Broad double sparks Australia collapse in fifth Ashes Test

12 minutes ago
Czech Republic Denies Entry to WTA Contender From ..

Czech Republic Denies Entry to WTA Contender From Russia - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Incident at Kuybyshevskiy Oil Refinery in Russia R ..

Incident at Kuybyshevskiy Oil Refinery in Russia Results in No Damage- Rosneft

12 minutes ago
 Inflation in France to Drop to 4.3% in July Contin ..

Inflation in France to Drop to 4.3% in July Continuing Downward Trend - Insee

12 minutes ago
 UK Pledges $206Mln in Aid for Vulnerable Yemenis O ..

UK Pledges $206Mln in Aid for Vulnerable Yemenis Over 4 Years

12 minutes ago
 Hyderabad police to deploy 5,000 personnel for Ash ..

Hyderabad police to deploy 5,000 personnel for Ashura security

24 minutes ago
 Russian Official Says Eritrea Expressed Interest i ..

Russian Official Says Eritrea Expressed Interest in Buying Russian-Made Weapons

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business