Shell, PipeChina Sign Contract on Lease of LNG Terminals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The international energy company Shell said on Friday that it had signed an agreement with China's state run company PipeChina on medium-term and long-term lease of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

"Shell Energy (China) Co., Ltd. signed an agreement on the medium and long-term use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminals with enterprises of receiving terminals that are part of National Petroleum Gas Pipeline Network Group Co. (PipeChina)," Shell's Chinese Division said on WeChat.

Shell is the first international oil and gas company to sign such an agreement with PipeChina.

The UK-Dutch giant Shell operates in more than 70 countries around the world. The company specializes in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of oil and natural gas, as well as the manufacture and marketing of chemicals.

PipeChina is a Chinese state-owned pipeline operator, which specializes in the management of oil and gas pipeline systems, oil and gas terminals and storage facilities.