Open Menu

Shell Profit Tumbles On Lower Oil Prices

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 06:28 PM

Shell profit tumbles on lower oil prices

Shell said Thursday that its net profit more than halved to $19.4 billion in 2023 on lower energy prices, after rocketing to a record peak the previous year following the Ukraine conflict

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Shell said Thursday that its net profit more than halved to $19.4 billion in 2023 on lower energy prices, after rocketing to a record peak the previous year following the Ukraine conflict.

Post-tax profit slumped 54 percent after reaching an all-time high of $42.3 billion in 2022, when energy producer Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring, boosting earnings across the industry.

"Full year 2023 income... reflected lower realised oil and gas prices, lower volumes, and lower refining margins," Shell added in the earnings release.

It was also slammed by impairment and other accounting charges totalling $7.5 billion.

Revenue dived almost a fifth percent to $316.6 billion.

Shell will nevertheless return $3.5 billion to shareholders while it also ramped up the fourth-quarter dividend, sparking fresh fury from environmentalists.

- 'Good progress' -

"Shell delivered another quarter of strong performance, concluding a year in which we made good progress," insisted chief executive Wael Sawan.

"As we enter 2024 we are continuing to simplify our organisation with a focus on delivering more value with less emissions.

"

The sector had reaped bumper profits in 2022, when oil prices jumped also on keen demand in the post-pandemic economic recovery.

Prices have since declined but remain elevated amid concerns that the Israel-Hamas conflict could spread into a broader conflict in the crude-rich Middle East.

Shell added Thursday that net profit tumbled 93 percent to $474 million in the fourth quarter on large impairments, particularly linked to chemical assets in Singapore.

Adjusted net profit excluding exceptional items sank nearly a third to $28.3 billion last year -- but this beat market expectations.

The group's share price gained 1.5 percent to £24.84 in early morning deals on the rising London stock market.

"A wavering oil price was inevitably the main culprit for the reduced full-year result," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at trading firm Interactive Investor.

Shell has sought to reinvent itself under the company's former renewables boss Sawan, who took the helm at the start of 2023.

The fossil fuels giant insists that its overall goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 remains intact.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company Oil London Progress Singapore Price Middle East Gas Market From Industry Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Govt committed for free, fair elections in country ..

Govt committed for free, fair elections in country: Gohar

4 minutes ago
 Five key facts about cancer

Five key facts about cancer

8 minutes ago
 Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform

Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform

8 minutes ago
 Sargodha-Ajnala Road inaugurated

Sargodha-Ajnala Road inaugurated

1 minute ago
 Caretaker govt fully prepared & committed to hold ..

Caretaker govt fully prepared & committed to hold elections on Feb 8: Solangi

1 minute ago
 Exhibition showcasing students’ projects starts ..

Exhibition showcasing students’ projects starts at UHE

1 minute ago
Samundri Rescue-1122 station inspected

Samundri Rescue-1122 station inspected

1 minute ago
 NDMA, KUM inks LoA collaboration in disaster manag ..

NDMA, KUM inks LoA collaboration in disaster management field

1 minute ago
 JI to hold public meeting on Feb 3

JI to hold public meeting on Feb 3

12 minutes ago
 EU strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine aid deal

EU strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine aid deal

12 minutes ago
 Shares in French bank BNP sink despite record prof ..

Shares in French bank BNP sink despite record profit

9 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January

Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business