Shell Q1 Profits Jump Despite Lower Energy Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Shell Q1 profits jump despite lower energy prices

British energy giant Shell on Thursday posted soaring first-quarter profit despite lower energy prices, after it was hit one year ago by a large charge over its exit from Russia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):British energy giant Shell on Thursday posted soaring first-quarter profit despite lower energy prices, after it was hit one year ago by a large charge over its exit from Russia.

Profit after tax leapt 22 percent to $8.7 billion (6.7 billion euros), Shell said in a results statement, but noted it also faced "lower realised oil and gas prices".

That compared with net profit of $7.1 billion a year earlier, when its performance was skewed by a $3.9 billion charge on its departure from Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Adjusted earnings rose almost six percent to �9.6 billion in the quarter, boosted by lower operating expenses and a better performance from its chemicals division.

Revenues advanced seven percent to $89 billion.

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan praised the group's solid performance as he also unveiled a $4.

0 billion share buyback.

"Shell delivered strong results and robust operational performance, against a backdrop of ongoing volatility, while continuing to deliver vital supplies of secure energy," Sawan said.

"We will commence a $4 billion share buyback programme for the next three months as part of our commitment to deliver attractive shareholder returns."The news came after BP announced Tuesday that it had rebounded into net profit of $8.2 billion in the same period, as Shell's rival recovered from a record loss of $20.4 billion a year earlier after also ending operations in Russia.

This week's UK energy sector earnings have sparked fury among activists, as consumers remain plagued by a cost-of-living crisis caused largely by sky-high energy bills in the wake of the Ukraine war.

