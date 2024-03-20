Shenzhen Reports Robust Foreign Trade Growth In Jan-Feb
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen saw its foreign trade grow 45 percent year on year to 675.18 billion Yuan (about 95.14 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first two months of 2024, local authorities said.
During this period, Shenzhen's exports grew 53.1 percent year on year to 441.44 billion yuan, and the city's imports reached 233.74 billion yuan, up 31.9 percent year on year, according to Shenzhen Customs.
In the January-February period, the foreign trade of Shenzhen's private enterprises reached 483.6 billion yuan, up 72.4 percent year on year, accounting for 71.
6 percent of the city's total trade volume.
Shenzhen's trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), its largest trading partner, hit 106.92 billion yuan, up 58.1 percent, accounting for 15.8 percent of the city's total trade volume.
Shenzhen exported 295.5 billion yuan of mechanical and electrical products in this period, a year-on-year increase of 30.2 percent, accounting for 66.9 percent of the city's total export value.
The city's imports of mechanical and electrical products and computer parts also registered growth.
