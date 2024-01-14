Shenzhen reports surge in cross-border e-commerce trade in 2023

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 12:20 PM

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) China's southern metropolis of Shenzhen reported a total cross-border e-commerce foreign trade volume of 326.53 billion Yuan (about 45.96 billion U.S. Dollars), up 74.4 percent year on year, the municipal bureau of commerce said on Saturday.

Data shows that the number of cross-border e-commerce export enterprises in Shenzhen now exceeds 150,000, accounting for almost half of Chinese sellers on platforms including Alibaba.com, AliExpress, Lazada, and eBay, and one-third of Chinese sellers on Amazon come from Shenzhen.

With a sound policy system and superior business environment, Shenzhen has attracted well-known domestic platforms, such as Douyin, JD Worldwide, and Alibaba, as well as their foreign peers, to increase their investment there.

Amazon launched its world's first innovation center in Shenzhen in December last year. Mercado Libre, the largest e-commerce platform in Latin America, will soon set up its China headquarters in the metropolis.

As of November 2023, the area of the overseas warehouses constructed and operated by Shenzhen enterprises had exceeded 3.8 million square meters, an increase of about 1 million square meters compared with 2022.

Up to now, Shenzhen has 16 freight ports and 11 customs supervision places and bonded areas for cross-border e-commerce business, which strongly supports the expansion and increment of cross-border e-commerce economy.

