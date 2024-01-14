Shenzhen Reports Surge In Cross-border E-commerce Trade In 2023
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) China's southern metropolis of Shenzhen reported a total cross-border e-commerce foreign trade volume of 326.53 billion Yuan (about 45.96 billion U.S. Dollars), up 74.4 percent year on year, the municipal bureau of commerce said on Saturday.
Data shows that the number of cross-border e-commerce export enterprises in Shenzhen now exceeds 150,000, accounting for almost half of Chinese sellers on platforms including Alibaba.com, AliExpress, Lazada, and eBay, and one-third of Chinese sellers on Amazon come from Shenzhen.
With a sound policy system and superior business environment, Shenzhen has attracted well-known domestic platforms, such as Douyin, JD Worldwide, and Alibaba, as well as their foreign peers, to increase their investment there.
Amazon launched its world's first innovation center in Shenzhen in December last year. Mercado Libre, the largest e-commerce platform in Latin America, will soon set up its China headquarters in the metropolis.
As of November 2023, the area of the overseas warehouses constructed and operated by Shenzhen enterprises had exceeded 3.8 million square meters, an increase of about 1 million square meters compared with 2022.
Up to now, Shenzhen has 16 freight ports and 11 customs supervision places and bonded areas for cross-border e-commerce business, which strongly supports the expansion and increment of cross-border e-commerce economy.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
More Stories From Business
-
China's e-commerce logistics index up in 20232 hours ago
-
De Bruyne inspires Man City comeback to stun Newcastle, close on Liverpool5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 20246 hours ago
-
Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) delegation visits FPCCI t17 hours ago
-
Gold prices surge by Rs.950 per tola in Pakistan20 hours ago
-
P&D Board chief visits Safari Zoo, Ring Road project20 hours ago
-
NUML campus to be set up near Ghulam Muhammad Abad: Regional Director20 hours ago
-
PAJCCI Coordinator calls on Iranian Consul General to express grief over Kerman tragedy22 hours ago
-
Sartaj Aziz paid tribute for his meritorious diplomatic services, statesmanship23 hours ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.950 per tola24 hours ago
-
Pakistan-origin UK national Mahnaz becomes member of WB IFC Sanctions Board20 hours ago