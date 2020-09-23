Sherbaz Bilour elected unopposed SCCI president for 2020-21

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Sherbaz Bilour Wednesday elected unopposed as President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for the next term 2020-21, while Engineer Manzoor Elahi and Junaid Altaf were elected unopposed as senior vice-president and vice-president of the chamber respectively.

The announcement was made by the election commission of SCCI during its meeting held here at the chamber house today.

The meeting was attended by election commission members, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Faiz Rasool and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi.

No candidate has submitted nomination papers against Sherbaz Bilour, Engineer Manzoor Elahi and Junaid Altaf, after which all the top three office bearers of the SCCI have been elected unopposed for next term 2020-21, according to the election commission.

The newly elected office-bearers will take charge of their offices on Oct 1, 2020. The annual general body meeting of SCCI will be held on September 30, 2020.

Earlier, the eleven members affiliated with the Businessman Forum of the executive committee of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) were elected unopposed.

According to the press statement of the election commission of the chamber, the nominees for the five vacant seats of the Corporate Group of the committee, five Associate Group members and one member on the women reserved seat were already declared victorious unopposed.

For five vacant seats of Corporate Group, Malik Mohsin Sajjad, Zarak Khan, Engineer Manzoor Elahi, Fazal Muqeem and Ahmed Mustafa were elected unopposed as executive members of the SCCI for next term after withdrawal of nomination papers by 13 candidates against them, according to the election commission.

Similarly, the election commission further announced that for five vacant seats of Associate Group, Waqar Ahmed, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Farooq, Zahoor Khan and Aurangzaib were elected unopposed as executive members of the chamber for next term after withdrawal of nomination papers by 20 candidates against them.

No candidate submitted nomination paper against Aafia Walayat Shah, who was running SCCI executive body elections on a vacant seat, reserved for women so she was elected unopposed as executive member for the chamber for next term, it was announced by the election commission.