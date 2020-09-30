UrduPoint.com
Sherbaz Vows To Resolve Business Community Issues On Priority Basis

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Sherbaz vows to resolve business community issues on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The newly elected president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sherbaz Bilour has pledged that he will leave no stone unturned to protect interests of business community and resolve their all genuine problems on priority basis.

While speaking at the Annual General Body meeting of the chamber here Wednesday, he thanked the businessman forum leadership and business community for reposing confidence in him and promised that he will make all out efforts to come up with their expectations.

Additional and double taxation are unacceptable, SCCI chief said and demanded the government to withdraw recent hike in electricity, gas and petroleum prices immediately.

He emphasized for adapting of business-friendly policies. He called upon the Federal and provincial governments to take pragmatic steps for industrialisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former Senator and leader of businessman forum, llyas Ahmad Bilour, ex-FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, outgoing office bearers of SCCI, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, Shahid Hussain, Abdul Jalil Jan, while newly elected office bearers of the chamber, Engineer Mansoor Elahi, Junaid Altaf, election commission members, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Faiz Rasool, former presidents, SCCI newly elected members of executive committee, industrialists and traders, office bearers of different trade bodies, bazaar and market associations were in attendance during the AGM.

Sherbaz Bilour while terming tax-reforms as inevitable also called for the removal of impediments in the way of refunds to expedite the process.

The SCCI chief said all chambers of the province will be taken on board for revival and stability of the provincial economy.

He said that the bolstering of Pak-Afghan bilateral trade is also amongst his top priorities, adding that the issues of traders, importers and exporters would be highlighted at governmental level in Islamabad and Kabul for their amicable resolution.

Maqsood Pervaiz, the outgoing president of SCCI briefed the participants about activities and achievable targets during his tenure.

Ilyas Bilour in his address expressed high optimism after electing unopposed Sherbaz Bilour as president of the SCCI, saying that the businessman forum believes in selfless and indiscriminate services to the business community.

Ilyas Bilour also praised the outgoing president of the chamber for his untiring and unmatched efforts and services for the business community.

