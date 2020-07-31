UrduPoint.com
Ship Arrives At Gwadar Carrying 17000 Tons DAP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Friday that a ship carrying 17000 tons of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) has arrived at Gwadar port.

In his tweet, Asim Bajwa said the DAP was now being transported to Afghanistan on 550 trucks and 60 percent of total would be transported through Chamman border.

Asim Bajwa, who is also Chairman CPEC Authority, said it was for the first time that bagging of bulk cargo had been done locally instead of foreign ports.

He said with this development local employment was generated and transport business was also boosted.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, he said work on 330 MW Thar Block-2 MW power plant was in full swing.

Asim Bajwa said the work that was being executed by Thar Energy Limited and HUBCO was unaffected by COVID-19.

The project had brought an investment of US$500 million and created 805 local direct jobs, he said, adding its financial close was done on January 31, 2020.

