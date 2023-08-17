Ship from Ukraine port nears Turkey despite Russian blockade

A civilian cargo vessel sailing from Ukraine neared Turkey on Thursday in defiance of a Moscow blockade that saw another ship come under attack from Russian military personnel

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A civilian cargo vessel sailing from Ukraine neared Turkey on Thursday in defiance of a Moscow blockade that saw another ship come under attack from Russian military personnel.

The Hong Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte left the port of Odesa on Wednesday morning -- the first vessel to directly challenge Russia's new bid to seal Ukraine's access to the Black Sea.

Marine traffic sites showed it moving along a western route that largely avoided international waters in favour of those controlled by NATO members Romania and Bulgaria.

A German company that co-owns the container vessel said it would "probably" reach its destination in Istanbul later Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the ship was using a "new humanitarian corridor" that Kyiv established after Russia last month scuppered a landmark agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain and foodstuffs across the Black Sea.