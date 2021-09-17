UrduPoint.com

Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Sails Away On Market Debut

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 10:20 AM

Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy sails away on market debut

Seoul, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Shares in the world's biggest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries more than doubled from their initial public offering price when they made their stock trading debut on Friday.

Hyundai Heavy's IPO, follows a restructuring of the wider group linked to a deal to take a majority stake in global number two Daewoo, although that is still waiting regulatory approval.

The Hyundai Heavy flotation price was set at 60,000 Korean won, but they rocketed to 135,000 won in the first hour of trading in Seoul, up 125 percent.

By early afternoon the price had slipped back to 115,000 won giving it a market capitalisation of more than 10 trillion won ($8.

5 billion).

More than 1,600 domestic and foreign institutional investors applied for shares during the flotation process earlier this month. The offering raised 1.08 trillion won.

Hyundai Heavy said it planned to use around 760 billion won of the flotation proceeds to invest in next-generation vessels and environment-friendly technologies.

The Daewoo transaction was announced in 2019 but still needs approval from authorities in South Korea, Japan and the European Union.

If it goes ahead it will consolidate Hyundai Heavy's position as the dominant global shipbuilder, giving it more than 20 percent of the market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World European Union Seoul Price Japan South Korea 2019 Market From Hyundai Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

10 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

10 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

10 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.