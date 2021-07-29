Shiping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Four ships, CMA CGM Cendrillon, Shalamar, Paula and Tristar Ruby carrying Containers, Furnace oil, Petroleum gas and Natural gas were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal, Sui Gas Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Container vessel 'Jeppesen Maersk' and Chemicals carrier 'SG Pegasus' also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Thursday morning .

Berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Petroleum gas, Natural gas, Palm oil and Furnace oil, out of them, two ships, Container vessel 'Seamax Greenwich' and Edible oil carrier 'Solman Hebe' sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and another Containers ship 'CMA CGM Cendrillon' is expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 191,804 tonnes, comprising 147,409 tonnes imports cargo and 44,395 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,223 Containers (1,793 TEUs imports and 1,430 TEUs export), was handled at the port.

There are twenty ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Jeppesen Maersk, Ocean Success, Able Sailor and SG Pegasus & another ship Lobito carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, Chemicals and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, LCT, EVTL and EETL on Thursday, while two container ships Express Roma and MSC Samu are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more ships, Xpress Bardsey and APL Florida are due to arrive on Friday.