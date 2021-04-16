Shipping activities at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Six ships, MOL Generosity, Josephine Maersk, Aristmenis, Lilstella, Beteigeuze and Ejana scheduled to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Soya bean and Natural gas were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile four more ships, CMA CGM Butterfly, Navig-8 Gallantry, Fortitude and Gaslog Shanghai carrying Containers, Palm oil, Coal and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Coal, Soya bean, Steel coil, Mogas, Natural gas and Palm oil, out of them, five ships, MOL Generosity, Josephine Maersk, Aristmenis, Unity Discovery and ML Swallo are expected to sail from QICT, PQEPT and PIBT on Friday.

Cargo volume of 183,298 tonnes, comprising 169,973 tonnes imports cargo and 13,325 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,469 Containers (4,808 TEUs imports and 661 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours.

A total of thirteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Furness St Kilda, Gaslog Shanghai, Fortitude & CMA CGM Butterfly and another ship Cap Carmel carrying Coal, Natural gas, Chemicals and Containers are expected take berths at PQEPT, PGPCL, EVTL and QICT respectively on Friday, while three more ships, Diyala, Kultus Cove and Pacific Anna with containers, Steel Coil and Mogas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, and two container vessels, Xin Chang Shu and MSC Ishkya are due to arrive on Sunday.