Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 02 Dec 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 12:20 AM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 02 Dec 2019

Two ships, Omnia and Umm Al-Amad carrying Coal and LNG were arranged berthing at Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ):Two ships, Omnia and Umm Al-Amad carrying Coal and LNG were arranged berthing at Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday.

A total of ten ships, were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG, Palm Kernel, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships, AS California, GSL Eleni, Pacific Talent and Polaris sailed out to sea on Monday morning and three more ships, Hafnia Arctic, Anaya and Omnia are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 143,349 tonnes, comprising 105,862 tonnes imports cargo and 37,487 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,132 containers (TEUs), (159 TEUs imports and 1,973 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Three ships, MSC Messina, Conti Cortesia and Stena Imperative carrying Containers and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT and LCT respectively on Monday.

While two more ships, MSC Asya and Maersk Kensington with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

