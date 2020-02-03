Shipping activity at Port Qasim 03 Feb 2020

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Shipping activity remained brisk at the Port where six ships, GSL Manet, RHL Marita, Eastern Camelia, lzumo, Rabea and Meag-I carrying Containers, Coal, Project Cargo, Steel Coil and Palm Oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Sunday, 2nd February-2020.

Meanwhile another Bulk cargo carrier Ocean Venus also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola, General Cargo, Steel Coil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships, Bulk cargo carrier, Sakizaya Integrity, and Container Vessels, Maersk Jalan and GSL Manet sailed out to sea from FAP and QICT on Monday morning, while three more ships, CMA CGM Moliere, Zagori and Rabea are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT and MW-I on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 157,976 tonnes, comprising 100,824 tonnes imports cargo and 57,152 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,517 Containers (509 TEUs imports and 3,008 TEUs exports) was handled at the port duringlast 24 hours. Following were the highlights in tonnes during last 24 hours.

Six ships, Smliey Lady, APL New York, Intuition, Pacific Advance, Anasa and Brono carrying Containers, Soua Bean, Coal, General Cargo and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, PAF.

PIBT, MW-I and PGPCL respectively on Monday, 03rd February-2020.

While a container Vessel Maersk Denver is due to arrive at Port Qasi on Tuesday, 4th February-2020.

