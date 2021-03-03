UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 03 March 2021

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:09 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 03 march 2021

Six ships, MSC Poh Lin, Cap Carmel, MOL Generosity, Admiral, Great Agility and Al-Shamal scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Steel coil and Natural gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Six ships, MSC Poh Lin, Cap Carmel, MOL Generosity, Admiral, Great Agility and Al-Shamal scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Steel coil and Natural gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile two more ships, Kavo Perdika and Gaslog Sandiago scheduled to load/offload Cement and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya bean, Natural gas, Petroleum gas, Gas oil and Palm oil respectively during last 24 hours, out of them, a general cargo carrier 'Great Agility' sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and two more ships, bulk cargo carrier 'African Wagtail' and oil tanker 'D&K Yusuf I.

AL Ghanium' are expected to sail from MW-4 and FOTCO on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 209,408 tonnes, comprising 151,712 tonnes imports cargo and 57,696 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,940 Containers (1,949 TEUs imports and ,2,991 TEUs export ), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships Kavo Perdika, TSM Alphecca, Sea Helios and Gaslog Sandiago scheduled to load/offload Cement, Chemicals, Mogas and Natural gas are expected take berths at MW-2, EVTL, FOTCO and PGPCL respectively on Wednesday.

While a container vessel 'Josephine Maersk' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

