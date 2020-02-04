UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 04-02-2020

Six ships, Smiley Lady, APL New York, Anasa, Intuition, Pacific Advance and Brono scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Soya Bean, Coal and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain and & Fertilizer Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Monday

Meanwhile three more ships, Antarctica, Stena Important and Yasa Aysen scheduled toload offload Crude oil, Palm oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya Bean, General Cargo, LNG and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships, Eastern Camelia, Pacific Advance and Smiley Lady are expected to sail from PQEPT, PIBT and QICT on Tuesday (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Monday where a cargo volume of 220,962 tonnes, comprising 200,575 tonnes Imports cargo and 20,384 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,172 Containers (2,135 TEUs Imports and 1,073 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Three ships, Maersk Denver, Antarctica and Yasa Aysen scheduled toload offload Containers, Crude oil and Coal are expected take berths at QICT, FOTCO and PIBT respectively on Tuesday.

While a container vessel MOL Gateway is due to arrive at Port Qaism on Wednesday.

