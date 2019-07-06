UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 05 July 2019

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:08 AM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 05 July 2019

Six ships Tucapel, AS Poala, Asis Rubi- III, SBI Ursa, King Craft and NCC Qasim carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Engro Vopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ):Six ships Tucapel, AS Poala, Asis Rubi- III, SBI Ursa, King Craft and NCC Qasim carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Engro Vopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, three more ships Hugo Schulte, Gas Amazon and Ocean Applaud with Containers, LPG and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of ten ships occupied berths at Port Qasim to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Canola seeds, LPG, Palm Kernel an Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships Kiran Bosphorus, As Poala and King Craft are expected to sail on Friday in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 134,199 tonnes, comprising 119,004 tonnes imports cargo and 15,195 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,449 containers (TEUs), (2,081 TEUs imports and 368 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships Hugo Schulte, Yasa Aysen, Gas Amazon and Enugu carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4, SSGC and PGPCL on Friday.

While two Containers ships MS Tiger and Maersk Jalan are due toarrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Exports Oil Enugu Same Anchorage Gas Engro Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Second day of Malawi protests alleging election 'f ..

6 minutes ago

Cricket: World Cup table

6 minutes ago

IAEA to hold special meeting on Iran on 10 July

8 minutes ago

Pakistan v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

8 minutes ago

Alaska heat wave shatters temperature record in la ..

8 minutes ago

Djokovic equals Becker mark with Wimbledon last 16 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.