Shipping activity at Port Qasim 05 July 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ):Six ships Tucapel, AS Poala, Asis Rubi- III, SBI Ursa, King Craft and NCC Qasim carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Engro Vopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, three more ships Hugo Schulte, Gas Amazon and Ocean Applaud with Containers, LPG and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of ten ships occupied berths at Port Qasim to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Canola seeds, LPG, Palm Kernel an Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships Kiran Bosphorus, As Poala and King Craft are expected to sail on Friday in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 134,199 tonnes, comprising 119,004 tonnes imports cargo and 15,195 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,449 containers (TEUs), (2,081 TEUs imports and 368 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships Hugo Schulte, Yasa Aysen, Gas Amazon and Enugu carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4, SSGC and PGPCL on Friday.

While two Containers ships MS Tiger and Maersk Jalan are due toarrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.