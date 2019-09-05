Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 05 September 2019

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Three ships MOL Generosity, Silver Emily and Porthos carrying Containers, Palm oil and General cargo took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile a container vessel Colette also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

High side berth occupancy observed at the Port where a total of thirteen ships are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, General cargo, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil.

Out of them, six ships, Denver, MOL Generosity, Vega Taurus, Marangas Coronos, Star Ploeg and Astarte sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and two more ships African Bari Bird and Le Havre are expected to sail the same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 195,735 tonnes, comprising 148,771 tonnes imports cargo and 46,964 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,928 containers (TEUs), (844 TEUs imports and 2,084 TEUs exports) was handled during last 24 hours.

A total of six ships, Maersk Bentonville, Prague Express, Colette, IVS Swinley Forest, Nautical Marie and Maritime Riyal carrying Containers, Coal and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, PQEPT and LCT on Thursday.

While a container vessel GSL Eleni is due to arrive at PortQasim on Friday.