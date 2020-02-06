Shipping activity at Port Qasim 06 Feb 2020

Four ships MOL Gateway, Ocean Venus, Ruyi Song and St. Jean carrying Containers, Coal, General Cargo and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Four ships MOL Gateway, Ocean Venus, Ruyi Song and St. Jean carrying Containers, Coal, General Cargo and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, five more ships Teno, African Kestrel, Maistros, Morgen Stond-1 and Marangas Asclepius scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, General Cargo, Project Cargo and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Rice, Coal, Soya Bean, General Cargo and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, three Container vessels, MOL Gateway, Maersk Denver and APL New York sailed out to sea from QICT on Thursday morning and two more ships oil tanker Antarctica and Bulk cargo carrier Yasa Aysen are expected to sail from FOTCO and PIBT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during last 24 hours stood at 152,599 tonnes, comprising 88,537 tonnes imports cargo and 64,062 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,172 Containers (504 TEUs imports and 3,597 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Three ships Maersk Brooklyn, Teno and Marangas Asclepius carrying Containers and LNG are expected take berths at QICT and EETL respectively on Thursday, While a container vessel CMA CGMMedea is due to arrive at PQ on Friday.