UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 07 Jan 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:21 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 07 Jan 2020

Three ships Msxt Artemis, Leo Iris and Golar Maria carrying Soya Bean, Coal and LNG were allotted berths at Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Three ships Msxt Artemis, Leo Iris and Golar Maria carrying Soya Bean, Coal and LNG were allotted berths at Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile, four more ships, Agamemnon, CSAV Tyndall, Rong Lin Wan and Captain Pegglizos carrying Containers, Diesel oil and Soya Bean also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Six ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, General Cargo, LNG, LPG and Soya Bean respectively Out of them, two ships, General cargo carrier Han Ren and Chemicals carrier Tiger Winter sailed out to sea from MW-2 and MW-1 on Tuesday morning.

Cargo handling remained modest at the Port on Monday, where a cargo volume of 64,582 tonnes imports, comprising 35,377 tonnes dry cargo and 29,205 tonnes liquid cargo was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Three ships, CSAV Tyndall, Agamemnon and Al-Jasssiyah carrying Containers and LNG are expected take berths at QICT and EETL respectively on Tuesday.

While a container vessel Maersk Atlanta is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and another container vessel X-Press Bardsey is due to arrive on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Oil Leo Same Anchorage Atlanta From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

PCB statement on Naseem Shah

9 minutes ago

HBMSU, Alexandria University to enrich smart learn ..

26 minutes ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City’s Emergency Depart ..

26 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister expresses sorrow over death ..

2 minutes ago

AJK receives season's first heavy rain & snowfall

2 minutes ago

National Institute of Health arranges training on ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.