Shipping activity at Port Qasim 07 Jan 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Three ships Msxt Artemis, Leo Iris and Golar Maria carrying Soya Bean, Coal and LNG were allotted berths at Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile, four more ships, Agamemnon, CSAV Tyndall, Rong Lin Wan and Captain Pegglizos carrying Containers, Diesel oil and Soya Bean also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Six ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, General Cargo, LNG, LPG and Soya Bean respectively Out of them, two ships, General cargo carrier Han Ren and Chemicals carrier Tiger Winter sailed out to sea from MW-2 and MW-1 on Tuesday morning.

Cargo handling remained modest at the Port on Monday, where a cargo volume of 64,582 tonnes imports, comprising 35,377 tonnes dry cargo and 29,205 tonnes liquid cargo was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Three ships, CSAV Tyndall, Agamemnon and Al-Jasssiyah carrying Containers and LNG are expected take berths at QICT and EETL respectively on Tuesday.

While a container vessel Maersk Atlanta is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and another container vessel X-Press Bardsey is due to arrive on Wednesday.