Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 09 July 2019

Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:53 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Shipping activity remained active at the Port Qasim where five ships MSC Busan, MSC Clea, SBI Taurus, GS Avenue and Hafnia Australia carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals and diesel oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan Interational Bulk Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile, three more ships Lorentzos, Chemroad Aleana and Rio Choapa scheduled to load/offload Rice, Chemicals and Steel coil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships occupied berths at Port Qasim to load/offload Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Palm Kernel, Diesel oil and palm oil respectively.

Out of them, six ships MSC Busan, MSC Clea, UACC Masafi, Yasa Aysen, IVS Glen Eagle and GS Avenue are expected to sail on the same Tuesday (Today).

A cargo volume of 127,755 tonnes, comprising 110,465 tonnes imports cargo and 17,290 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,960 containers (TEUs), (2,050 TEUs imports and 910 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Six ships Maersk Kinloss, Le Havre, IVS Pine Hurst, Singapore, Nord Jewel and Chemroad Aleena carrying Containers, Coal, General Cargo, Palm Oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, PQEPT, MW-2, LCT and EVTL on Tuesday.

