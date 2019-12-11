Shipping activity at Port Qasim 10 Dec 2019

Three Ships, MSC Busan, Amis Kelon and Lusail carrying Containers, 51,000 tonnes Coal and 58,900 tonnes LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):Three Ships, MSC Busan, Amis Kelon and Lusail carrying Containers, 51,000 tonnes Coal and 58,900 tonnes LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile five more ships, APL New York, Adventurer, Seagull, Jia Yuf and Qifu carrying Containers, Soya Bean and Coal also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships, were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm kernel and Mogas respectively.

Out of them, two ships, Container vessel MSC Busan and Bulk cargo carrier Jan Oldendroff are expected to sail on Tuesday in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 152,381 tonnes, comprising 138,131 tonnes imports cargo and 14,250 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,070 containers (TEUs), (320 TEUs imports and 750 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Three ships, APL New York, Maersk Kinloss and Atlantigr carrying Containers and Coal are expected take berths at QICT and PIBT respectively on Tuesday.