Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 10 Mar 2020

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:11 PM

Four Ships E.R Tianshah, Cosco Pacific,Spruce-2 and Star Omnicorn carrying containers, Coal and Mogas took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday

Meanwhile, three more ships NSH Singapore, Tiger Harmony and Al- Gharrafa carrying containers, Palm oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same day.

Meanwhile, three more ships NSH Singapore, Tiger Harmony and Al- Gharrafa carrying containers, Palm oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of eleven ships occupied berths at PQA to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Steel Coil, Pet Coke, LNG, LPG,Mogas and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a container vessel Jeppesen Maersk sailed out to sea from QICT on Tuesday morning, and five more ships, E.R Tianshah, Cosco Pacific, Santos Eagle, Glory Harvest Mega-1 and Sun Globe were expected to sail from QICT, PIBT, SSGC and MW-1 terminals on the same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Monday, where a cargo volume of 211,739 tonnes comprising 153,716 tonnes imports cargo and 58,023 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,142 Containers (3,051 TEUs imports and 2,091 TEUs exports) were handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

Four ships Maersk Chicago, MSC Tomoko, Tiger Winter and Al-Gharrafa carrying Containers, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Tuesday.

While a containers' ship MOL Gateway is due to arrive at the Port Qasim on Wednesday.

