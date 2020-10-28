UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Seven ships, MSC Pina, Maersk Santosa, Duhail, Epic Bermuda, Market Cooper, Indigo Flora and Leader carrying Containers, LNG, LPG, Coal and Mogas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Elengy Terminal, Sui Gas Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Electric Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, BBC Ursa, Esperaanza-N, Serene Amelia, BW Despina and Felicity carrying Containers, Coal, Mogas and Furnace oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were occupied at Port Qasim to load/offload Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Soyabean, LPG, LNG and Mogas respectively.

Out of them, a container vessel Maersk Bentonville sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and another ship Glafkos was expected to sail from PIBT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port where a cargo volume of 245,826 tonnes, comprising 206,667 tonnes imports cargo and 39,159 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,276 Containers (3,215 TEUs imports and 2,061 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

Three ships, Esperaanza-N, Sea Brave and Ince Evrenye scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement and Sugar were expected take berths at QICT, MW-2 and MW-1 respectively on Wednesday.

