Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Six ships, MSC Cheryl-3, Amis Wisdom-III, Bum Shin, Gas Zeus, British Listener and Khair Pur carrying Containers, Steel coil, LPG, LNG, Palm oil and Gas oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, SSGC Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more ships, E.R Tianshan and Ginga Kite carrying Containers and Phosphoric Acid also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours .

A total of eight ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Steel coil, Sugar, Wheat, LPG, LNG, Palm oil and Gas oil respectively.

Out of them, a container vessel 'MSC Cheryl-3' sailed out to sea from QICT on Monday morning, and another ship 'Gas Zeus' is expected to sail on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 125,097 tonnes, comprising 111,509 tonnes imports cargo and 13,588 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,272 Containers (569 TEUs imports and 703 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, E.R Tianshan, MSC Asya, Sphene and Gas Yodla carrying Containers and LPG are expected take berths at QICT and SSGC respectively on Monday, while a container vessel, Maersk Seletar is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

