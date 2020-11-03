UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:20 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Three ships, E.R Tianshan, MSC Asya and Sphene carrying Containers were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal on Monday .

Meanwhile another ship, Lucent carrying 26,250 tonnes of Sugar also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Steel coil, Sugar, Wheat, LPG, LNG, Palm oil and Gas oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships, gas carrier 'British Listener' and general cargo carrier 'Amis Wisdom-III' sailed out to sea from PGPCL and MW-2 on Tuesday morning, and three more ships, E.R Tianshan, Bum Shin and Khair Pure are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 155,929 tonnes, comprising 143,579 tonnes imports cargo and 12,350 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,000 Containers (3,350 TEUs imports and 650 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

Five ships, Maersk Seletar, BBC Ursa, Gas Yodla, Ocean Venture and Facility carrying Containers, Project Cargo, LPG, Palm oil and Furnace oil are expected take berths at QICT, MW-2, SSGC, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Tuesday, while a container vessel, 'MOL Generosity' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Same Anchorage Gas From Wheat Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Dubai Sports Council will co ..

10 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Sudan Permane ..

11 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to celebrate “Rahmatul Lil ..

18 minutes ago

Huawei established 24th ICT Academy to promote Adv ..

27 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

39 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Cen ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.