Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Three ships, E.R Tianshan, MSC Asya and Sphene carrying Containers were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal on Monday .

Meanwhile another ship, Lucent carrying 26,250 tonnes of Sugar also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Steel coil, Sugar, Wheat, LPG, LNG, Palm oil and Gas oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships, gas carrier 'British Listener' and general cargo carrier 'Amis Wisdom-III' sailed out to sea from PGPCL and MW-2 on Tuesday morning, and three more ships, E.R Tianshan, Bum Shin and Khair Pure are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 155,929 tonnes, comprising 143,579 tonnes imports cargo and 12,350 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,000 Containers (3,350 TEUs imports and 650 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

Five ships, Maersk Seletar, BBC Ursa, Gas Yodla, Ocean Venture and Facility carrying Containers, Project Cargo, LPG, Palm oil and Furnace oil are expected take berths at QICT, MW-2, SSGC, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Tuesday, while a container vessel, 'MOL Generosity' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.