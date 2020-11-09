Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Six ships, MSC Pilar, Esperanza-N, African Leopard, Star Glory, Silver Etrema and Epic Sardina carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and LPG took berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five more ships, Yasa Aysen, Asia Zircon-I, Zita Schulte, Horizon and Clear Ocean Moritz carrying Coal, Chemicals, Palm oil and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Sugar, Soya Bean, Palm oil and LPG respectively.

Out of them, six ships, MOL Courage, MSC Pilar, Esperanza-N, Seri Balhaf, Fratizis Star and BW Despina sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and two more ships, Epic Bermuda and Silver Etrema are expected to sail on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 182,358tonnes, comprising 158,266 tonnes imports cargo and 24,092 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,101 Containers (1,833 TEUs imports and 1,268 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Five ships, MSC Channe, Maersk Brooklyn, NCC Nofa, Al-Salam-II and Cool Explorer carrying Containers, Palm oil, Gas oil and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, LCT, FOTCO and EETL respectively on Monday.

while two more container vessels Maersk Chicago and Le Havre are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.