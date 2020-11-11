UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:22 AM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Seven ships, Maersk Chicago, Le Havre, Arawana, Yasa Aysen, Martha, NCC Nafa and Gas Athena carrying Containers, Palm Kernel, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm oil and LPG were arranged berthing at Containers Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Gas Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships Container vessel 'MSC Chaira' and Gas carrier 'Glory Harvest' also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at Port Qasim berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Sugar, Soya Bean, Palm Kernel, Palm oil, Gas oil, LNG and LPG respectively.

Out of them, four ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Al-Salam-II, Cool Explorer and Eipc Sardinia sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and another ship, 'African Leopard' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port where a volume of 221,948 tonnes, comprising 196,792 tonnes imports cargo and 25,156 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,127 Containers (2,803 TEUs imports and 1,324 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, MSC Chiara, Asia Zircon-I, Gulf Moon and Lia carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals and Gas oil are expected take berths at QICT, MW-4, PIBT, EVTL and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday.

While four more ships, Josephine Maersk, George Washington, CMA CGM Ivanhoe and Tiger Summer with Containers and Coal are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

