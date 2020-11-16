Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Five ships, African Wagtail, Pan Crocus, Sky Ploeg, Hai De Li and Stena Clear Sky carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Palm oil and LNG were allotted berths at Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Chemicals Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Five ships, African Wagtail, Pan Crocus, Sky Ploeg, Hai De Li and Stena Clear Sky carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Palm oil and LNG were allotted berths at Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Chemicals Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, GT Star, PGC Perikis and Tomson Gas carrying Palm oil and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Sugar, Soya Bean, Palm oil, Mogas, LNG and LPG respectively.

Out of them, Gas carrier 'Al-Saad' sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and three more ships, Diva, Gas Athena and Clear Ocean Moritz are expected to sail from PQEPT, SSGC and FOTCO on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Sunday where a cargo volume of 226,413tonnes, comprising 205,532 tonnes imports cargo and 20,881 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,657 Containers (558 TEUs imports and 1,099 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours.

Six ships, MSC Mila, Northern Javelin, Lias, Dubai Galactic, Glory Harvest and Chriso Pigi Lady carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and Gas oil are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, SSGC and FOTCO respectively on Monday.

While two more container vessels 'Maersk Detroit and X-Press Guernsey are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.