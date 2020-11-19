UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Thu 19th November 2020

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Three ships, Med Okinawa, Kaley and Zita Schulte carrying coal and chemicals were allotted berths at Electric Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Chemicals Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile seven more ships, Express Rome, STM Montreal, Star Fighter, Tiger Harmony, MTM Fair Field, Maistros and Al-Khattiya carrying containers, coal, palm oil, mogas and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by nine ships to load/offload containers, coal, sugar, wheat, palm kernel, palm oil, mogas and LPG respectively during the report period, out of tem, three ships, oil tankers 'Chrisopigi Lady' and 'Southern Wolf' & bulk cargo carrier 'Lucent' sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and four more ships, APL New York, Maersk Detroit, African Wagtail and Zita Schulte are expected to sail from QICT, MW-4 and EVTL on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 154,648 tonnes, comprising 130,898 tonnes imports cargo and 23,750 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,325 Containers (75 TEUs imports and 1,250 TEUs export), was handled at the port.

A total of twenty four ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them seven ships, Express Rome, Eternity SW, Erin Manx, GT Star, ST Memphis, PGC Periklis and Al-Khattiya carrying Containers, Steel coil, Coal, Palm oil, Gas oil, LPG and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1, PIBT, LCT, FOTCO, EVTL and EETL respectively on Thursday, and a container vessel 'Cape Male' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and three more container vessels, Jeppesen Maersk , MSC Pilar and CMA CGM Field are due to arrive on Friday.

