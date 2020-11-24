UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:07 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships, Maersk Bentonville, MSC Silvana, STH Montreal, African Sterling and Mega-I carrying Containers, Coal and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday

Meanwhile five ships, MSC Giulia, Captain Yannisl, Great Fluency, Banglar Agrajatra and Mesaimer scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Palm oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by thirteen ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, Mogas, Palm oil and LPG respectively, during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Chemicals carriers 'Chem Stream' and 'Tiger Summer' and oil tanker 'Maistros' sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, and three more ships, MSC Silvana, Glory Harvest and Star Fighter are expected to sail from QICT, SSGC and PIBT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 191,4470 tonnes, comprising 149,951 tonnes imports cargo and 41,496 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,051 Containers (1,610 TEUs imports and 1,441 TEUs export), was handled at the port.

A total of twenty three ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them seven ships, MSC Giulia, Maersk Atlanta, Vavolet, Al-Salam�II, White Purl, Gas Arma and Measamier carrying Containers, Steel coil, Gas oil, LPG and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1, FOTCO, EVTL, SSGC and EETL respectively on Tuesday and two more ships, 'MSC Giulia' and 'Maersk Atlanta' are due to arrive on Wednesday.

