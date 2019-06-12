UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 11 June 2019

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:43 AM

Four ships named MSC Bilbao, lleketa, EL Babe and Ginga Leopard carrying Containers, Coal, Palm Oil, and Chemicals were arranged berths at Container Terminal, Electric Power Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ):Four ships named MSC Bilbao, lleketa, EL Babe and Ginga Leopard carrying Containers, Coal, Palm Oil, and Chemicals were arranged berths at Container Terminal, Electric Power Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile, four more ships named Sagittarius, APL Savannah, Lian Hua Song and Chembulk New Orlaeans with Containers, General Cargo and Phosphoric Acid also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships occupied berths at PQA to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean seeds, Chemicals, LNG, Palm Oil and Furnace Oil respectively. Out of them, a container vessel MSC Bilbao sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning and three more ships, Lusail, Cape Ann and Shalamar are expected to sail on the same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 191,329 tonnes, comprising 173,906 tonnes imports cargo and 17,423 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,530 Containers (TEUs), (613 TEUs imports and 917 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships including Maersk Columbus, APL Savanah, Sagittarius and Lia Hua Song carrying Containers and General Cargo are expected to take berths at QICT and MW-2 respectively on Tuesday, While a container vessel Los Angles Trader is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

