Shipping activity at Port Qasim 11 October 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):Three ships Kyoto Express, Hasna America and Tiger Winter scheduled to load/offload containers and Cement were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, two more ships Torm Estrid and HTK Discovery with Fuel Oil and Steel also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya Bean, General Cargo, Chemicals and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a bulk cargo carrier `Ranger' sailed out to sea on Friday morning and four more ships Tiger Winter, Kyoto Express, Melati-3 and Ocean Unicom are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon and a Containers vessel Hansa America is expected sail at night hours.

Cargo throughout during the last 24 hours stood at 94,089 tonnes, comprising 67,222 tonnes imports cargo and 26,867 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,600 containers (TEUs), (2,060 TEUs imports and 1,000 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Four ships APL Maxico, Sakizaya Hero, NCC Reem and Fotini Lady carrying Containers, Canola, Palm Oil and Disesl Oil are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Friday.

While a Container vessel Nordmed is due to arrive at PQ on same day, and two more ships Safmarine Ngami and Cape Male Care due to arrive on Saturday.