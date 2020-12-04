Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, CMA CGM Butterfly, Captain Yannis-L, CP Tian Jin and Cool Explorer scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Four ships namely, CMA CGM Butterfly, Captain Yannis-L, CP Tian Jin and Cool Explorer scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Zhi Hai-520, Bolan, Prelude and Fraiha carrying Coal, Gas oil, Palm oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Wheat, Project Cargo, LPG, LNG, Palm oil and Furnace oil respectively during the last 24 hours, out of them, five ships, CP Tian Jin, CMA CGM Butterfly, PS Pisa, Flag Gangos and Banglar Agratara are expected to sail from MW-2, QICT, FOTCO, PIBT and LCT on Friday (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 210,525 tonnes, comprising 189,625 tonnes imports cargo and 20,900 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,350 Containers (1,250 TEUs imports and 1,100 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

A total of fourteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, Admiralty Spirit, Zhi Hai-520, Fraiha, Adamore Chippewa and Bolan scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, LNG, Palm oil and Gas oil are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1, MW-4, EETL, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Friday and two more ships, Esperanza-N and Maersk Visby with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.