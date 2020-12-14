Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Eight ships namely, MSC Chiara, Maersk Visby, Bur Favourite, Sao Shan-5, Han Hui, Tiger Summer, Kita and Gulf Pearl scheduled to load/offload Containers, Crude oil, Wheat, General cargo, Chemicals and Natural gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, FOTCO Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal, Chemicals Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Sunday

Meanwhile seven more ships, MSC Marianna, MSC Lisbon, Umm Al-Amad, Gas Arma, African Turaco, Red Cosmos and Silver Millie carrying Containers, Natural gas Petroleum gas, Coal and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by twelve ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals, Natural gas, Petroleum gas and Palm oil respectively during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Container vessel 'MSC Chiara' and Edible oil carrier 'Geo Cheng-2' sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and two more ships, General cargo carrier 'Han Hui' and Bulk cargo carrier 'Mystic Eagle' are expected to sail from MW-2 and PIBT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 150,153 tonnes, comprising 123,933 tonnes imports cargo and 26,220 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,359 Containers (1,979 TEUs imports and 1,380 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

A total of Twenty ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them seven ships, MSC Marianna, MSC Lisbon, Red Cosmos, Songa Diamond, Gas Chem Dolart, Gas Arma and Umm Al-Amad carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, Chemicals, LPG and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, LCT, EVTL, SSGC and EETL respectively on Monday.

While a container vessel 'Maersk Columbus' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.