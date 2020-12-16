Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, Lisa, Maersk Columbus, African Turaco and Yangtze Classic carrying Containers, Coal and Steel product were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Four ships namely, Lisa, Maersk Columbus, African Turaco and Yangtze Classic carrying Containers, Coal and Steel product were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, CL Zhuangh He, CT Frontier, Atlantic Pride and Jupiter Ace with Coal, Palm oil and Palm Kernel also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by twelve ships to load/offload Containers, Crude oil, Coal, Wheat, General Cargo, Natural gas, Petroleum gas and Palm oil respectively, out of them, four ships, Songa Diamond, Yangtze Classic Al-Amad and Gulf Pearl sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and two more ships, Red Cosmos and Da Liang are expected to sail from PIBT and MW-2 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 197,123 tonnes, comprising 144,554 tonnes imports cargo and 52,569 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,641 Containers (3,190 TEUs imports and 2,451 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

A total of eighteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Spinel, African Tern, Gas Zeus, NCC Najd and Voyager-1 carrying Steel coil, Coal, Petroleum Gas, Palm oil and Furnace oil are expected take berths at MW-1 MW-4, EVTL, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday.

and a container vessel 'Belgian Express' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, while another container vessel 'CMA CGM Medea' is due to arrive on Thursday.