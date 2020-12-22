Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

Five ships namely, Seamax Bridgeport, MSC Amalfi, Maersk Bentonville, Genco Pyrenees and Silver Mille carrying Containers, Coal and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Five ships namely, Seamax Bridgeport, MSC Amalfi, Maersk Bentonville, Genco Pyrenees and Silver Mille carrying Containers, Coal and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile nine more ships, MSC Pina, Bhairavi, SN Harmony, Gas Athena, Marangas Vergina, Agery, Kavo Perdika, GW Eleni and Hamburg Eagle carrying Containers, Chemicals, Steel coil, Petroleum Gas, Natural Gas and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Bitumen, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, Petroleum gas and Palm oil respectively, out of them, a container vessel 'MSC Amalfi' sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, and four more ships, Seamax Bridgeport, IVS Hayakita, The Black Smith and Glory Harvest are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT, MW-2 and SSGC on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 164,934 tonnes, comprising 129,335 tonnes imports cargo and 35,599 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,863 Containers (3,353 TEUs imports and 1,510 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of twenty six ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships, MSC Pina, Maersk Denver, FPMCP Ideal, Kavo Perdica, Marangas Vergina and Bhairavi carrying Containers, Gas oil, Coal, Natural Gas and Chemicals are expected take berths at QICT, FOTCO, PQEPT, PGPCL and EVTL respectively on Tuesday.

While a container ship 'MOL Globe' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.