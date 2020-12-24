Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Eight ships namely, MOL Globe, FPMCP Ideal, Atlantic Pride, Gulf Mist, Tomson Gas, Al-Marwab, New Spirit and Jupiter Ace carrying Containers, Gas oil, Palm oil, Chemicals, Petroleum gas, Natural gas, Coal and Palm Kernel were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, FOTCO Terminal, Chemicals Terminal, Sui Southern Terminal, Elengy Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Eight ships namely, MOL Globe, FPMCP Ideal, Atlantic Pride, Gulf Mist, Tomson Gas, Al-Marwab, New Spirit and Jupiter Ace carrying Containers, Gas oil, Palm oil, Chemicals, Petroleum gas, Natural gas, Coal and Palm Kernel were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, FOTCO Terminal, Chemicals Terminal, Sui Southern Terminal, Elengy Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, OOCL Asia, Josephine Maersk, Theodosia and Chembulk Ulsan carrying Containers, Mogas and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Sixteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Bitumen, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, Petroleum gas, Natural gas, Gas oil, Palm Kernel and Palm oil respectively, out of them, three ships, MOL Globe, MSC Pina and Star Sirius sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and six mores ships, Maersk Denver, Kavo Perdica, Marangas Vergina, Genco Pyrenees, Amami-K and Gulf Mist are expected to sail from on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 181,373 tonnes, comprising 135,802 tonnes imports cargo and 45,571 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,325 Containers ( 2,090 TEUs imports and 2,235 TEUs export ), was handled at the port.

A total of twenty four ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Josephine Maersk, OOCL Asia, MSC Pilar, Popi-S and Chembulk Ulsan carrying Containers, Wheat and Chemicals are expected take berths at QICT, FAP and EVTL respectively on Thursday, while another container vessel APL Columbus is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.