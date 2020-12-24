UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:03 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Eight ships namely, MOL Globe, FPMCP Ideal, Atlantic Pride, Gulf Mist, Tomson Gas, Al-Marwab, New Spirit and Jupiter Ace carrying Containers, Gas oil, Palm oil, Chemicals, Petroleum gas, Natural gas, Coal and Palm Kernel were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, FOTCO Terminal, Chemicals Terminal, Sui Southern Terminal, Elengy Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Eight ships namely, MOL Globe, FPMCP Ideal, Atlantic Pride, Gulf Mist, Tomson Gas, Al-Marwab, New Spirit and Jupiter Ace carrying Containers, Gas oil, Palm oil, Chemicals, Petroleum gas, Natural gas, Coal and Palm Kernel were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, FOTCO Terminal, Chemicals Terminal, Sui Southern Terminal, Elengy Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, OOCL Asia, Josephine Maersk, Theodosia and Chembulk Ulsan carrying Containers, Mogas and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Sixteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Bitumen, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, Petroleum gas, Natural gas, Gas oil, Palm Kernel and Palm oil respectively, out of them, three ships, MOL Globe, MSC Pina and Star Sirius sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and six mores ships, Maersk Denver, Kavo Perdica, Marangas Vergina, Genco Pyrenees, Amami-K and Gulf Mist are expected to sail from on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 181,373 tonnes, comprising 135,802 tonnes imports cargo and 45,571 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,325 Containers ( 2,090 TEUs imports and 2,235 TEUs export ), was handled at the port.

A total of twenty four ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Josephine Maersk, OOCL Asia, MSC Pilar, Popi-S and Chembulk Ulsan carrying Containers, Wheat and Chemicals are expected take berths at QICT, FAP and EVTL respectively on Thursday, while another container vessel APL Columbus is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Pilar Ulsan Same Columbus Anchorage Denver Gas From Wheat Asia Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

400-year-old stone tablet found in north China

3 minutes ago

Trump administration considering immunity for Saud ..

3 minutes ago

Mahira Khan shares emotional reflections during is ..

31 minutes ago

Britain and the EU: timeline of a troubled marriag ..

3 minutes ago

35 injured as bus crashed into roadside structure

3 minutes ago

Swiss court overturns doping ban on Chinese swimme ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.