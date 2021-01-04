UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) ::Nine ships namely, MSC Nicole, MP The Beli Chick, African Tern, Scarlet Manx, Epic Stream Thomas, Songa Challenge, Al-Daayan, PGC Patreas and Velos Ruby scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Chemicals, Palm oil, Natural gas, Petroleum gas and Mogas were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Chemicals Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Elengy Terminal, Sui Southern Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Sunday, Meanwhile seven more ships, Navarino, Aries Sumire, Wolvering, Hony Badger, Gintao, Damas and Fair Partner carrying Containers, Coal, Steel coil, Gas oil and Project cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, Petroleum gas, Natural gas, Mogas and Palm oil respectively, out of them, five ships, MSC Nicole, MP The Beli Chick, Al-Aamriya, Epic Stream Thomas and Songa Challenge are expected to sail from QICT, EETL, EVTL and LCT on Monday (today) in the afternoon.

tonnes, comprising 221,206 tonnes imports cargo and 41,493 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,932 Containers (2,074 TEUs imports and 1,858 TEUs export ), was handled during last 24 hours.

twenty two ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Navarina, Walvarine, SN Harmony and Stena Impeccable carrying Containers, Coal, Steel coil and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-1 and LCT respectively on Monday, 4th January, while two more container vessels Maersk Kensington and Le Havre are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

