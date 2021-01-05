UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Four ships namely, Maersk Brooklyn, Navarino, Walvarine and SN Harmony carrying Containers, Coal and Steel coil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile another ship, As Orillia carrying Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on same day.

Thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, Petroleum gas, Natural gas, Mogas and Palm oil respectively, out of them, two ships, Chemicals carrier 'Epic Stream Thomas' and gas carrier 'Al-Daayan' sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, and five more ships, Al-Wathba, SN Harmony, Navarino, Scarlet Manx and Songa Challenge are expected to sail from MW, QICT, PIBT and LCT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 181,658 tonnes, comprising 141,296 tonnes imports cargo and 40,362 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,447 Containers (2,294 TEUs imports and 1,153 TEUs export ), was handled at the Port.

A total of twenty ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Maersk Kensington, Le Havre, Blue Gate and Stena Impeccable scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1 and LCT respectively on Tuesday.

