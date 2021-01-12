Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) ::Five ships namely, MSC Chiara, Lisa, IVS Noro Berwick, Jin Tao and Damas carrying Containers, Coal, Steel coil and Gas oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile six more ships, Bao Run, Western Oslo, Elennore, Silver Esther, Al-Aamriya and Gas Arma carrying Coal, Palm oil, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Talcum Powder, Coal, Wheat, Steel coil, Petroleum gas, Natural gas and Palm oil respectively, out of them, a bulk cargo carrier 'Maud' sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, and five more ships, Venture Goal, Jin Tao, Damas, MSC Chiara and As Orelia are expected to sail from PIBT, MW-4, MW-1, FOTCO, QICT and LCT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 126,543 tonnes, comprising 90,017 tonnes imports cargo and 36,529 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,155 Containers (854 TEUs imports and 1,301 TEUs export ), was handled at the Port.

A total of thirteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them seven ships, MSC Lucy, Maersk Sentosa, Asphalt Express, Eva Usuki, DM Emerald, Gas Arma and Al-Aamriya carrying Containers, Bitumen, Pam oil, Chemicals, Petroleum gas and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1, LCT, EVTL, SSGC and EETL respectively on Tuesday, while a container vessels 'E.R Tianshan' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day.