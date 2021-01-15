UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 01:08 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, Cape Male, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Maersk Arhama and Hawassa scheduled to load/offload Containers and Naphtha were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Four ships namely, Cape Male, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Maersk Arhama and Hawassa scheduled to load/offload Containers and Naphtha were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Manwhile three more ships, Rising Eagle, Pola Ariake and FJ Bianca scheduled to load/offload Rice and Soya Bean also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Bitumen, Naphtha, Coal, Wheat, Natural gas and Palm oil respectively, out of them, two ships, gas carrier 'Al-Aamriya' and edible oil carrier 'Eva Usuki' sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and six more ships, Cape Male, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Maersk Arhama, Asphalt Express, Emmaris-II and Hawassa are expected to sail from QICT, MW-1, FAP and FOTCO on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 171,279 tonnes, comprising 109,533 tonnes imports cargo and 61,746 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,565 Containers (3,230 TEUs imports and 2,335 TEUs export ), was handled at the Port.

A total of fifteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Baltic Bridge, VSC Poseidon, Western Oslo, Scelia and Chemroad Rose carrying Containers, Wheat, Coal, LPG and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT, FAP, PIBT, SSGC and LCT respectively on Friday.

while a Container vessel 'Safmarine Ngami' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more ships, MP The Belichick and Maria Schulte are due to arrive on Saturday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Ivanhoe Male Oslo Same Eagle Anchorage Gas From Wheat Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Lavrov, Zarif to Meet in Moscow on January 26 - Ru ..

2 minutes ago

No Harden, no problem as Wood bags 27 points to fu ..

3 minutes ago

Germany hits 2 million infections as WHO tackles n ..

3 minutes ago

Breaking: PIA plane confiscated in Malaysia over p ..

14 minutes ago

Lavrov to Hold Talks With Hungarian Foreign Minist ..

13 minutes ago

Almost 1,500 Coronavirus Mutations Detected in Rus ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.