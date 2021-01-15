Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, Cape Male, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Maersk Arhama and Hawassa scheduled to load/offload Containers and Naphtha were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Four ships namely, Cape Male, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Maersk Arhama and Hawassa scheduled to load/offload Containers and Naphtha were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Manwhile three more ships, Rising Eagle, Pola Ariake and FJ Bianca scheduled to load/offload Rice and Soya Bean also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Bitumen, Naphtha, Coal, Wheat, Natural gas and Palm oil respectively, out of them, two ships, gas carrier 'Al-Aamriya' and edible oil carrier 'Eva Usuki' sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and six more ships, Cape Male, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Maersk Arhama, Asphalt Express, Emmaris-II and Hawassa are expected to sail from QICT, MW-1, FAP and FOTCO on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 171,279 tonnes, comprising 109,533 tonnes imports cargo and 61,746 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,565 Containers (3,230 TEUs imports and 2,335 TEUs export ), was handled at the Port.

A total of fifteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Baltic Bridge, VSC Poseidon, Western Oslo, Scelia and Chemroad Rose carrying Containers, Wheat, Coal, LPG and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT, FAP, PIBT, SSGC and LCT respectively on Friday.

while a Container vessel 'Safmarine Ngami' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more ships, MP The Belichick and Maria Schulte are due to arrive on Saturday.