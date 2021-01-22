Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships, Maersk Ahram, Josephine Maersk, Express Rome, FJ Bianca and Sloman Hebe carrying Containers, Soya bean and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Five ships, Maersk Ahram, Josephine Maersk, Express Rome, FJ Bianca and Sloman Hebe carrying Containers, Soya bean and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Al-Ghashamiya, Piramerd and STI Excellence carrying Natural gas and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Wheat, Petroleum gas and Palm oil respectively, out of them, a bulk cargo carrier 'Galini' sailed out to sea on Friday morning and two more container vessels, Josephine Maersk and Express Rome are expected to sail from QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 129,307 tonnes, comprising 99,217 tonnes imports cargo and 30,090 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,957 Containers (3,860 TEUs imports and 1,097 TEUs export ), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Two ships, Maersk Jalan and STI Excellence carrying Containers and Mogas are expected take berths at QICT and FOTCO respectively on Friday, while another container vessel 'MSC Giulia' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.